AFM Records has announced the signing of Swedish modern melodic metal outfit Dynazty.

Singer Nils Molin states: "It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that we can announce that we penned a deal with AFM Records! With a strong belief and full understanding for our music and vision, a co-operation with AFM Records could be nothing else but exciting! Can’t wait to see how this bear fruit!"

Stay tuned for more news, coming soon.