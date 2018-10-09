DYSCARNATE To Tour The U.K. With DECAPITATED, BAEST

British death metal titans Dyscarnate have announced that they will hit the road in support of their critically praised album With All Their Might this February alongside the legendary Decapitated and Baest. The tour, which runs from February 11th - February 19th, will cover a large portion of the UK and Ireland.

Dates:

February

11 – Brighton – Concorde

12 – Manchester – Academy 3

13 – Glasgow – Classic Grand

14 – Belfast – Voodoo

15 – Dublin – Voodoo Lounge

16 – Sheffield – Corporation

18 – Bristol – Thekla

19 – London – Underworld

More Dyscarnate news will be forthcoming very soon.