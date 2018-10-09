DYSCARNATE To Tour The U.K. With DECAPITATED, BAEST
British death metal titans Dyscarnate have announced that they will hit the road in support of their critically praised album With All Their Might this February alongside the legendary Decapitated and Baest. The tour, which runs from February 11th - February 19th, will cover a large portion of the UK and Ireland.
Dates:
February
11 – Brighton – Concorde
12 – Manchester – Academy 3
13 – Glasgow – Classic Grand
14 – Belfast – Voodoo
15 – Dublin – Voodoo Lounge
16 – Sheffield – Corporation
18 – Bristol – Thekla
19 – London – Underworld
More Dyscarnate news will be forthcoming very soon.