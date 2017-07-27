DYSCARNATE Unleashes "Iron Strengthens Iron" Video

With All Their Might is the impending third full-length from UK death metal trio Dyscarnate. Set for release via Unique Leader Records on September 15th, the eight-track offering was captured by Stu McKay (Ingested, Acrania) at Studio 6 in England, and mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Aborted, Volbeat, Evergrey) at Hansen Studios in Denmark.

In advance of its release, the band has unveiled the Tom Bohan-directed performance video for first single "Iron Strengthens Iron".

"With All Their Might is the sound of us nailing our colors to the mast in no uncertain terms," says the band of their latest release. "We've always worked on each new album as its own entity, and feel the whole thing needs to flow as one cohesive piece. Every song has its place on the record, but the lyrics and feel of each one reflects a signature theme. We feel that while this record is the most complete thing we've ever done, it's also the most varied, dynamic, and evolved we have ever been. We have written this album for only ourselves, and as a result feel we have something our fans will really connect to."

With All Their Might tracklisting:

"Of Mice And Mountains"

"This Is Fire!"

"Iron Strengthens Iron"

"Traitors In The Palace"

"To End All Flesh Before Me"

"Backbreaker"

"All The Devils Are Here"

"Nothing Seems Right"

Dyscarnate has long been flying the flag for UK death metal all over the world. Having toured across Australia, Europe, Indonesia, Israel, Russia and more, fans can expect to see the three-piece powerhouse's dominance to spread even further in the coming year. Three men, one purpose, one sound. Always outnumbered, never outgunned.