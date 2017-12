E-FORCE Perform VOIVOD's "Mercury" Live, Fan-Filmed Video From Montréal Show Posted

E-Force frontman Eric Forrest - formerly the frontman for Voivod - brought the band's Demonikhol tour home to Canada in late November through to December. Fan-filmed video of the band's December 1st show at Katacombes in Montréal, Quebec is available below.

Forrest sang and played bass on two Voivod albums, Negatron (1995) and Phobos (1997).

E-Force released Demonikhol in June 2015, a concept album with alcohol as the subject matter illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing.

The lead guitar parts on the record are divided among five exceptional guitarists: Vincent Agar (Yotangor/ Lust), Tomáš Skořepa, (Exorcizphobia), neo-classical Antonello Gilliberto, Dan Baune (Monument), and Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apero"

"Grievance"

"Double Edged Sword"

"Invasion"

"Debauchery"

"The Day After"

"Ultimatum"

"Insidious"

"Demonikhol"

"State Of Delusion"

"Last Call"