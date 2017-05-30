E-FORCE Phobos/Negatron Spanish Tour 2017 Details Revealed - "A Tribute To VOIVOD"

E-Force frontman Eric Forrest - formerly the frontman for Voivod - recently announced the Phobos/Negatron Spanish Tour 2017 for September. Forrest sang and played bass on two Voivod albums, Negatron (1995) and Phobos (1997). He has since contacted BraveWords with the details:

"Yes, it's official! E-Force Phobos/Negatron Revisited Spanish Tour 2017 features Javi Felez (Graveyard/guitar), Seb Chiffot (Evilness/lead guitar), Patrick Friedrich (ex-Horizon/drums) and myself. This is the first time in E-Force history to play a complete set of songs from the Phobos/Negatron era as a tribute to Voivod. It was an honour and privilege to be a part of this 20 years ago as it still is today.

It seems very popular to do a 20th Anniversary. I got the idea after seeing Uli Jon Roth do a Scorpions Revisited set. So, being between E-Force albums I thought, why not, as it seems there is still a demand for these songs.

More 'revisited' dates tba..."

The tour schedule is as follows:

August

31 - Oviedo - Lata de Zinc

September

1 - Burgos - La Casa De Las Musas

2 - Barcelona - Rocksound

3 - Madrid - RocknPop

5 - Salamanca - Nave Bunker

6 - Murcia - Sala 12 Medio

7 - Valencia - Paberse Matao

E-Force released Demonikhol in June 2015, a concept album with alcohol as the subject matter illustrating the ravages and destruction of all kinds it is capable of causing.

The lead guitar parts on the record are divided among five exceptional guitarists: Vincent Agar (Yotangor/ Lust), Tomáš Skořepa, (Exorcizphobia), neo-classical Antonello Gilliberto, Dan Baune (Monument), and Rob Urbinati (Sacrifice).

The tracklist is as follows:

"Apero"

"Grievance"

"Double Edged Sword"

"Invasion"

"Debauchery"

"The Day After"

"Ultimatum"

"Insidious"

"Demonikhol"

"State Of Delusion"

"Last Call"