E-FORCE To Revisit Frontman ERIC FORREST's VOIVOD Past On Phobos / Negatron Eurotour 2018

Roadmaster Booking has announced that E-Force - featuring former Voivod frontman Eric Forrest - will once again be revisiting the two albums from his time with Voivod, Negatron and Phobos, on tour this fall. Dates for Europe are currently in planning for September and October.

Eric Forrest comments: "This tour means a lot to E-Force. It’s an honour and privilege to perform about 15 shows over Europe with a set consisting of old Voivod songs. On this tour we’ll perform a set filled with Phobos / Negatron songs, plus a few surprises and classics. There are many fans from the past who still really like this material, and we are coming to bring it to you in concert! We promise to deliver a crushing rendition from this era of Voivod – Phobos / Negatron revisited! Hope to see all you old and new fans at the show, we are ready to kill!”

Australian thrashers Flaming Wreckage will be on the tour as support.

E-Force brought the band's Demonikhol tour home to Canada in late November through to December, 2017. Fan-filmed video of the band's December 1st show at Katacombes in Montréal, Quebec is available below.

Forrest sang and played bass on two Voivod albums, Negatron (1995) and Phobos (1997).