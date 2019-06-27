EAGLES Guitarist JOE WALSH Sets The Record Straight In Regards To Working With AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON

Yesterday, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh posted a photo to Instagram of himself with AC/DC singer, Brian Johnson. It included the caption, "Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!"

Today, Walsh took too Twitter to clear things up. He says: "To set the record straight - THERE IS NO RECORD IN THE WORKS BETWEEN BRIAN AND I. We were simply having a bit of fun together, we are musicians after all!"

