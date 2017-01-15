EAGLES OF DEATH METAL’s Documentary On Bataclan Terror Attack; First Trailer

The Eagles Of Death Metal documentary, Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends), that chronicles the events before and after the tragic November 13th terrorist attacks at the Bataclan in Paris will debut on HBO in February. Directed by Colin Hanks (Tom Hanks’ son) and produced by Live Nation Productions and Company Name, the documentary will look at Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme’s relationship with each other, as well as with their fans. It also features the band’s return to Paris earlier this year when they performed with U2.



“Everyone’s face was looking at me,” Hughes remembers battling tears. “I saw fear take a hold of everyone in that theater.”



Check out the first trailer from the film below:



