EAGLES - One Final Show Added To Hotel California Las Vegas Run

Due to overwhelming demand, a third and final show has been added on Saturday, October 5, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - performing their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety, for the first time in the band’s career. These three concerts are the only North American performances for the Eagles this year.

Each night’s concert - Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28, and Saturday, October 5 – will also include an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

Tickets starting at $179 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14, at 10 AM PDT through Ticketmaster.com.





Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original Hotel California tour. The RIAA also certified Greatest Hits 1971-1977 as the best-selling U.S. album in history (38-times Platinum).

Check Eagles.com for complete tour information.

(Photo - George Holz)