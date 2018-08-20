EAGLES Overthrow MICHAEL JACKSON As Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 Declared "Best-Selling Album Of All-Time"; Hotel California Album Ranked #3

The Eagles can now add another accolade to their unparalleled resume - Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 is the best-selling album of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which recently certified the album 38x Platinum, accounting for sales and streams of more than 38 million copies since its release in February of 1976. Later that same year, in December, the band followed up with Hotel California, which is now the third best-selling album of all time, certified 26x Platinum by the RIAA for sales and streams of more than 26 million copies.

“Congratulations to the Eagles, who now claim the jaw-dropping feat of writing and recording two of the top three albums in music history,” said Cary Sherman, Chairman and CEO, RIAA. “Both of these transcendent albums have impressively stood the test of time, only gaining more currency and popularity as the years have passed, much like the Eagles themselves. As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the RIAA’s Gold & Platinum Program this year, it is only fitting that we can recognize the Eagles for their singular contribution to the history of American music.”

In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.



The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - are currently on tour through October 2018. The band has performed for more than half a million fans since the latest tour began on March 12th.



Remaining 2018 Tour Dates:



September

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

12 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

14 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

15 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park (with Zac Brown Band and The Doobie Brothers)

22 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park (with Zac Brown Band)



October

6 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

20 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

(Photo - Henry Diltz)