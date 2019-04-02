EAGLES To Perform Entire Hotel California Album At Las Vegas Shows; Only North American Concerts In 2019

For the first time ever, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - will perform their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety in their only North American performances of 2019.

Each night’s concert - Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada - will also include an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM. Tickets starting at $179 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 AM, PDT through Ticketmaster.com.

Hotel California is the third best-selling US album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California". Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original Hotel California tour. The RIAA also certified “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” as the best-selling US album in history (38-times Platinum).

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 AM, PDT through Thursday, April 11 at 10 PM, PDT.



A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. Packages include amazing seats in first 3 rows, hotel accommodations, exclusive hospitality events, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.



In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

(Photo - George Holz)