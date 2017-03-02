Earache Launches New Vinyl On Demand Service Featuring Titles From MORBID ANGEL, NAPALM DEATH, CATHEDRAL And Many More

With over 30 years in the business and over 500 releases to date, Earache Records has been responsible for some of the biggest extreme metal titles in history, including classic albums from such genre-leading artists as Napalm Death, Morbid Angel, Bolt Thrower, Godflesh and more.

With an ever-expanding catalogue however, many older titles have now been out of print for years - in some cases decades - leading to extortionate prices for originals on eBay and frequent calls from fans to bring back some of the more popular and more obscure releases.

With this in mind, Earache is pleased to announce its new Vinyl On Demand store, where YOU can help bring back some of your favourite old-school Earache titles for brand new vinyl pressings at a fair price.

Earache has selected some of its most-requested albums, including the likes of Morbid Angel's Heretic, Municipal Waste’s The Art of Partying and Cathedral’s Forest Of Equilibrium, which fans can pre-order now on vinyl. When an album reaches 500 pre-orders, that title will be put back into print and delivered straight to your door. You will not be charged anything until the target of 500 orders has been reached, and you will be kept informed of the progress all the way.

Check out the full list of titles and pre-order your favourites now at this location..

Titles include:

Akercocke - Antichrist

Anal Cunt - I Like It When You Die

Anata - The Conductor's Departure

Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph/Spearhead

Brutal Truth - Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses

Cadaver - In Pains

Cathedral - Endtyme

Cathedral - Forest Of Equilibrium

Filthy Christians - Mean

Fudge Tunnel - Hate Songs In E Minor

Godflesh - Us And Them

Hate Eternal - Conquering The Throne

Morbid Angel - Formulas Fatal To The Flesh

Morbid Angel - Heretic

Municipal Waste - The Art Of Partying

Napalm Death - Fear, Emptiness, Despair

Napalm Death - Words From The Exit Wound

Nocturnus - The Key

Oceano - Ascendants

OLD - Old Lady Drivers

Scorn - Evanescence

The Haunted - The Haunted Made Me Do It

Unseen Terror - Human Error

Vader - The Ultimate Incantation

Woods of Ypres - Woods 4: The Green Album