EARLY RAY Reimagine WARRANT Hit "Cherry Pie" As "Apple Pie"; BOBBIE BROWN Appears In New Video

Early Ray, led by Rayen Belchere (Bourbon Crow), have put their own unique spin on the title track of Warrant's 1990 album, Cherry Pie. Changing the flavour, and therefore the name, Apple Pie is the third release from the Rock Hill, South Carolina country rock band.

This disc is 12 tracks, and features the smash hit "Apple Pie", which includes former Warrant six-stringer Billy Morris as lead guitarist. Furthermore, Morris, along with The Cherry Pie Girl, Bobbie Brown, both appear in the brand new video for "Apple Pie".

Early Ray's history is interesting for sure, and it includes a friendship between lead singer and chief songwriter Rayen Belchere and the late Jani Lane.

The two first met in the late '90s when Belchere was a 19 year old kid, after moving to Los Angeles. They stayed in touch and soon were connected by Lane's then manager to have Lane and Belchere write music together.

Now, over 20 years later, Early Ray have issued "Apple Pie" via RLS New Country Records. Stay tuned for more from Early Ray, including merchandise and tour dates.

