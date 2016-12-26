Early SORTILEGE Albums To Be Reissued By No Remorse Records

French metal act Sortilege formed in 1981, released their debut self-titled EP in 1983, and the debut album Metamorphose one year later. Both releases quickly gained cult status, and are known nowadays as some of the the most important heavy metal releases from France.

In the first months of 2017, No Remorse Records will reissue both titles. The Sortilege EP, which will hit the streets on January 30th, will be extended to a size of a regular album, as it will include four bonus tracks, taken from the band's demo tape from 1982. The reissue will be available as a CD and limited edition LP.

Listen to "Gladiateur" from the Sortilege EP:

Two weeks later, on February 13th, the Metamorphose album will be released as a double CD, with the original version of the album and the previously unreleased first mix version on disc one, and the rare English version of the album (originally released as Metamorphosis) on disc two. The double LP version will include the original version of the album, as well as the previously unreleased first mix.

Listen to "D'Ailleurs" from the Metamorphose album:

Both the Sortilege EP and the Metamorphose album will be also available as strictly limited box set editions, including the CD, exclusive vinyl LP (different color than the regular edition, available in the boxset only), t-shirt, poster and a patch. Both reissues have been remastered by Bart Gabriel (Cirith Ungol, Satan's Host, Crystal Viper) and got special “old school and dynamic” treatment.

Pre-orders can be placed at this location.