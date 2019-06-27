Earn A PhD In Heavy Metal At University; Scholarships Available

A university in Australia is now offering a PhD in the social geography of heavy metal culture — and there’s even a scholarship for it, reports Kerrang!.

The University of Newcastle in Australia is offering a scholarship to two domestic students and one International student, to study social geographies across a series of cultures; one of which is Heavy Metal Geographies.

According to the course description on Anarchist Georgraphies, the group running the program, "While unique scenes have evolved across the globe, the bulk of Heavy Metal’s bands have originated within countries in the northern latitudes. Australia is uniquely positioned within this global evolution, owing to its historical connection to the United Kingdom and shared cultural affinities with its colonial originator. While remote from the geographical heart of Heavy Metal culture, Australia has developed its own unique and passionate approach, producing a number of high profile bands."

The study would seek to answer the following questions:

What sorts of lyrical themes have Australian Metal bands adopted? Are these culturally and geographically unique to the continent?

What is the relationship between the cultural evolution of Heavy Metal in Australia and colonialism?

Is Heavy Metal in Australia largely a white phenomenon? What has been the response to diversity within the scene?

How is gender negotiated within the Metal scene in Australia?

What sort of reputation do Heavy Metal fans have within the Australian context? Does this impact the types of spaces that Heavy Metal fans can utilize?

How has the geography of Australia in proximity to other scenes contributed to or hindered its cultural uptake?

What is it about Australian Heavy Metal that makes it distinctive?

