EARTH CRAWLER Featuring Former FORBIDDEN / TESTAMENT Guitarist GLEN ALVELAIS Release “Black Veils” Lyric Video

Earth Crawler, the San Francisco Bay Area metal band featuring former Forbidden/Testament guitarist Glen Alvelais, have released a lyric video for “Black Veils”, a track from their debut album, From Below, released on May 5th. The clip is available for streaming below.

A band description states: “San Francisco Bay Area heavy metal band made up of dudes from some other heavy metal bands you may or may not have heard of… combining elements from any and all sub-genres and just simply playing music we have a blast creating and performing. No pigeonholing/narrow-minded/trend-hopping/hipster/elitist bullshit... just HEAVY metal.”

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Through The Ashes”

“Black Veils”

“Our Decline”

“The Rest Of Us”

“Last Breath”

“From Below”

“Black Veils” lyric video:

Earth Crawler lineup:

Ryan Asher Reynoso - Vocals

Kimo Snaborn - Guitars/Backup Vocals

Glen Alvelais - Guitars

Nick Benigno - Drums