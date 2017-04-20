EARTH CRAWLER Featuring Former FORBIDDEN / TESTAMENT Guitarist GLEN ALVELAIS To Release Debut Album In May; Teaser Videos Streaming

Earth Crawler, the San Francisco Bay Area metal band featuring former Forbidden/Testament guitarist Glen Alvelais, will release their debut album, From Below, on May 5th. Teaser videos are available for streaming below.

A band description states: “San Francisco Bay Area heavy metal band made up of dudes from some other heavy metal bands you may or may not have heard of… combining elements from any and all sub-genres and just simply playing music we have a blast creating and performing. No pigeonholing/narrow-minded/trend-hopping/hipster/elitist bullshit... just HEAVY metal.”

More details to be revealed soon.

Earth Crawler lineup:

Ryan Asher Reynoso - Vocals

Kimo Snaborn - Guitars/Backup Vocals

Glen Alvelais - Guitars

Nick Benigno - Drums