EARTH CRISIS - Salvation Of Innocents Vinyl Reissue Due In July

Earth Crisis are an American hardcore band from Syracuse, New York, active from 1989 until 2001, reuniting in 2007. Since 1993, the band's longest-serving members are vocalist Karl Buechner, guitarist Scott Crouse, bassist Ian Edwards, and drummer Dennis Merrick. Their third guitarist Erick Edwards joined the band in 1998. Salvation Of Innocents is their eighth album, originally released in March 2014 by Candlelight Records.

According to vocalist Buechner, it is their first album entirely dedicated to animal rights and anti-vivisection. A new comic book of the Liberator series, published by Black Mask Studios, has been made in collaboration with the band and released simultaneously with the album, sharing similar conceptual ideas and artwork. The album have been lovingly remastered by Tim Turan at Turan Audio.

Earth Crisis is considered a crucial developer and influence for both the metalcore genre and vegan straight edge movement.

The Salvation Of Innocents vinyl reissue is out July 10th. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A

"De-Desensitize"

"Out Of The Cages"

"Shiver"

"The Morbid Glare"

"Razors Through Flesh"

"Depraved Indifference"

Side B

"No Reason"

"The Pallid Surgeon"

"Devoted To Death"

"Into Nothingness"

"Tentacles Of The Altering Eye"

"Final Breath"