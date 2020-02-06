EARTH ROT Release "Mind Killer" Music Video

Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, are have released a video for "Mind Killer", a track from their upcoming opus, Black Tides Of Obscurity, out on March 6 via Season Of Mist. Find the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”

“New Horns”

“Towards A Godless Shrine”

“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”

“Ancestral Vengeance”

“The Cape Of Storms”

“Serpent’s Ocean”

“Mind Killer”

“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”

“Out In The Cold”

“Mind Killer” video:

“Dread Rebirth” video:

Release shows:

March

6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar