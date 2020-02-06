EARTH ROT Release "Mind Killer" Music Video

February 6, 2020, 2 hours ago

EARTH ROT Release "Mind Killer" Music Video

Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, are have released a video for "Mind Killer", a track from their upcoming opus, Black Tides Of Obscurity, out on March 6 via Season Of Mist. Find the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”
“New Horns”
“Towards A Godless Shrine”
“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”
“Ancestral Vengeance”
“The Cape Of Storms”
“Serpent’s Ocean”
“Mind Killer”
“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”
“Out In The Cold”

“Mind Killer” video:

“Dread Rebirth” video:

Release shows:

March
6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston
7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel
9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar



