EARTH ROT Release "Mind Killer" Music Video
February 6, 2020, 2 hours ago
Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, are have released a video for "Mind Killer", a track from their upcoming opus, Black Tides Of Obscurity, out on March 6 via Season Of Mist. Find the clip below, and pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
“Dread Rebirth”
“New Horns”
“Towards A Godless Shrine”
“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”
“Ancestral Vengeance”
“The Cape Of Storms”
“Serpent’s Ocean”
“Mind Killer”
“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”
“Out In The Cold”
“Mind Killer” video:
“Dread Rebirth” video:
Release shows:
March
6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston
7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar
8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel
9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar