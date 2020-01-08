EARTH ROT Release Music Video For New Song "Dread Rebirth"

Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, are have released a video for the first track from their upcoming opus, Black Tides Of Obscurity, out on March 6 via Season of Mist.

Earth Rot comment: "'Dread Rebirth,' our first single from 'Black Tides Of Obscurity' is the opening of the void. The simultaneous unlocked and unhinging of mind, both visually and musically. We're excited to begin the year with our opening track that we will be playing live this month and on tour in March."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”

“New Horns”

“Towards A Godless Shrine”

“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”

“Ancestral Vengeance”

“The Cape Of Storms”

“Serpent’s Ocean”

“Mind Killer”

“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”

“Out In The Cold”

Release shows:

March

6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar