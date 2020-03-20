EARTH ROT Share Live Video “Bestial Shadow Forest”

Australian blackened death metal outfit Earth Rot have shared a brand new live video for the song "Bestial Shadow Forest," which was shot during the band's tour with Fleshgod Apocalypse and Psycroptic in 2017 during a Tokyo appearance.

"Bestial Shadow Forest" is taken from the band's 2017 full-length, Renascentia.

Earth Rot comments: "While we can't be bringing our live shows to you at the moment, we've dug up a live track from our previous album! Here's 'Bestial Shadow Forest' from 'Renascentia' at a huge show in Tokyo from our 2017 tour with our friends Fleshgod Apocalypse and Psycroptic. Crack a cold one and enjoy some Earth Rot while we're all at home!"

Earth Rot's fresh album, Black Tides Of Obscurity, is available for purchase here, and find an album stream below.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”

“New Horns”

“Towards A Godless Shrine”

“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”

“Ancestral Vengeance”

“The Cape Of Storms”

“Serpent’s Ocean”

“Mind Killer”

“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”

“Out In The Cold”

Album stream:

“Mind Killer” video:

“Dread Rebirth” video:

Release shows:

March

6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar