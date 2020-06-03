EARTH ROT Share New Live Video For "Unraveling Vapour Of Sanity"

Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, have shared a brand new live video for the track "Unraveling Vapour Of Sanity", which is taken from the band's latest release, Black Tides Of Obscurity. The footage can be seen below.

Earth Rot comments: "While we can't tour or even meet up to create a video, our good friend NJV Media has pieced this video together for 'Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity' from our Melbourne show of the Dread Rebirth tour in March. While we spend our isolation starving off madness, this track seems the appropriate choice."

Earth Rot's Black Tides Of Obscurity is available for purchase here.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”

“New Horns”

“Towards A Godless Shrine”

“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”

“Ancestral Vengeance”

“The Cape Of Storms”

“Serpent’s Ocean”

“Mind Killer”

“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”

“Out In The Cold”

Album stream:

“Mind Killer” video:

“Dread Rebirth” video: