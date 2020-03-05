EARTH ROT Streaming Black Tides Of Obscurity Album Ahead Of Official Release

Australian blackened death metal outfit, Earth Rot, will release their new album, Black Tides Of Obscurity, tomorrow, Friday, March 6, via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and find an advanced album stream below.

Tracklisting:

“Dread Rebirth”

“New Horns”

“Towards A Godless Shrine”

“Unparalleled Gateways To Higher Obliteration”

“Ancestral Vengeance”

“The Cape Of Storms”

“Serpent’s Ocean”

“Mind Killer”

“Unravelling Vapour Of Sanity”

“Out In The Cold”

Album stream:

“Mind Killer” video:

“Dread Rebirth” video:

Release shows:

March

6 - Perth, Australia - The Boston

7 - Brisbane, Australia - Crowbar

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Bendigo Hotel

9 - Adelaide, Australia - Jive Bar