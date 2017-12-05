EARTHLESS Announce North American, European Tour Dates

Seminal psychedelic rock trio, Earthless, have announced world-wide tour dates in support of their upcoming Nuclear Blast Entertainment debut.

Commented drummer Mario Rubalcaba:

"We are beyond chuffed to finally have a new album to go out and support and we can’t wait to play the new tunes for everyone- they are blastin’! We are also excited to have some killer support bands going out with us when we tour the US and Canada and when we head out to Europe/UK in April. On our North American run, Kikagaku Moyo from Japan and Jjuujuu will swirl minds, add diversity and still keep things ‘heady’ for all. In April, we’ll be hitting Europe and the UK with our buds in Comet Control. They will keep you all warm and fuzzy on the inside while shakin yr brains from the outside. That tour also ends up at the mighty Roadburn Festival, where we are honored to be the official Artist In Residence over all 3 nights- each different and special. We look forward to seeing you all out there. Cheers!"

Earthless--Isaiah Mitchell (vocals/guitar), Mike Eginton (bass) and Mario Rubalcaba (drums)--recently finished recording their new album with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA, The band will release the 4th full-length record on March 16th. More details to be announced shortly.

Dates:

With Kikagaku Moyo, Jjuujuu

February

28 – San Rafael – Terrapin Crossroads

March

1 - San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall

2 - San Diego - Casbah

3 - San Diego - Casbah

4 - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom

5 - Santa Cruz - The Atrium

7 - Las Vegas - Beauty Bar

8 - Pioneertown CA - Pappy & Harriet's

13 - Cleveland - Grog Shop

14 - Toronto - Lee's Palace

15 - Montreal - L'Astral

16 - Brooklyn - ket Hotel

17 - Boston - The Sinclair

18 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts

20 - Washington DC - Rock N Roll Hotel

21 - Richmond - The Broadberry

22 - Nashville - Mercy Lounge

23 - St. Louis - Blueberry Hill

24 - Chicago - Empty Bottle

25 - Chicago - Empty Bottle

With Comet Control

April

3 – Kortrijk, Belgium – De Kreun

4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

5 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

10 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

11 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

13 - Oslo, Norway - BLA

14 - Gothenberg, Sweden - Truckstop Alaska

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow

19-21 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn 2018

(Photo credit: Ed Dominick)