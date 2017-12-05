EARTHLESS Announce North American, European Tour Dates
Seminal psychedelic rock trio, Earthless, have announced world-wide tour dates in support of their upcoming Nuclear Blast Entertainment debut.
Commented drummer Mario Rubalcaba:
"We are beyond chuffed to finally have a new album to go out and support and we can’t wait to play the new tunes for everyone- they are blastin’! We are also excited to have some killer support bands going out with us when we tour the US and Canada and when we head out to Europe/UK in April. On our North American run, Kikagaku Moyo from Japan and Jjuujuu will swirl minds, add diversity and still keep things ‘heady’ for all. In April, we’ll be hitting Europe and the UK with our buds in Comet Control. They will keep you all warm and fuzzy on the inside while shakin yr brains from the outside. That tour also ends up at the mighty Roadburn Festival, where we are honored to be the official Artist In Residence over all 3 nights- each different and special. We look forward to seeing you all out there. Cheers!"
Earthless--Isaiah Mitchell (vocals/guitar), Mike Eginton (bass) and Mario Rubalcaba (drums)--recently finished recording their new album with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA, The band will release the 4th full-length record on March 16th. More details to be announced shortly.
Dates:
With Kikagaku Moyo, Jjuujuu
February
28 – San Rafael – Terrapin Crossroads
March
1 - San Francisco @ Great American Music Hall
2 - San Diego - Casbah
3 - San Diego - Casbah
4 - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom
5 - Santa Cruz - The Atrium
7 - Las Vegas - Beauty Bar
8 - Pioneertown CA - Pappy & Harriet's
13 - Cleveland - Grog Shop
14 - Toronto - Lee's Palace
15 - Montreal - L'Astral
16 - Brooklyn - ket Hotel
17 - Boston - The Sinclair
18 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts
20 - Washington DC - Rock N Roll Hotel
21 - Richmond - The Broadberry
22 - Nashville - Mercy Lounge
23 - St. Louis - Blueberry Hill
24 - Chicago - Empty Bottle
25 - Chicago - Empty Bottle
With Comet Control
April
3 – Kortrijk, Belgium – De Kreun
4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
5 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
7 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
8 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
10 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
11 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
13 - Oslo, Norway - BLA
14 - Gothenberg, Sweden - Truckstop Alaska
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow
19-21 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Roadburn 2018
(Photo credit: Ed Dominick)