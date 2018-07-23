EARTHLESS Announce North American Headline Tour
July 23, 2018, 22 minutes ago
San Diego-based rock trio Earthless will headline a series of dates across North America this fall in support of the latest album, Black Heaven. Confirmed dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
September
25 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s Pub
26 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
27 - Portland, OR - Dante's
28 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest
30 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
October
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina
6 - Edmonton, AB - Up & Dowtown Music Festival
7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
9 - Victoria, BC - The Copper Owl
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
12 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar
14 - Desert Daze - Desert Daze
(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)