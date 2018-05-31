EARTHLESS Kicks Off Spring Tour Tonight; Video Trailer Streaming

Earthless launch their spring tour in support of their new album Black Heaven, tonight (May 31st) at El Club in Detroit, MI. Check out a new video trailer below.

Dates:

May

31 - Detroit MI - El Club​ *

June

1 - Nelsonville OH - Nelsonville Music Festival

2 - Louisville KY - Zanzabar

3 - Morgantown WV - 123 Pleasant Street

5 - Asheville NC - The Mothlight​ %

6 - Atlanta GA - The Masquerade​ %

7 - Spartanburg SC - GroundZero​ %

8 - Orlando FL - Will's Pub​ %

9 - Tallahassee FL - The Wilbury​ %

10 - Baton Rouge LA - Spanish Moon​ %

12 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall​ %

13 - Austin TX - Barracuda Austin​ %

14 - Ft. Worth TX - The Ridglea Room %

15 - Memphis TN - Growlers​ % .

* - with Timmy's Organism and The Octopus

% - with Here Lies Man

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Order here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"

"End To End"

"Electric Flame"

"Volt Rush"

"Black Heaven"

"Sudden End"

"Volt Rush" video:

"Black Heaven" visualizer:

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)