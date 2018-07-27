EARTHLESS Live In Belgium - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Concert Streaming

Professionally filmed video of San Diego-based rock trio Earthless performing live at De Kreun in Kortrijk, Belgium on April 3rd can be seen below. The video was filmed‎ by Spookstad, with audio mixed by Michiel De Maeseneer.





Earthles will headline a series of dates across North America this fall in support of the latest album, Black Heaven. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

25 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s Pub

26 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

27 - Portland, OR - Dante's

28 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest

30 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

October

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

6 - Edmonton, AB - Up & Dowtown Music Festival

7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

9 - Victoria, BC - The Copper Owl

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

12 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar

14 - Desert Daze - Desert Daze

(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)