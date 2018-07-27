EARTHLESS Live In Belgium - Pro-Shot Video Of Full Concert Streaming
July 27, 2018, an hour ago
Professionally filmed video of San Diego-based rock trio Earthless performing live at De Kreun in Kortrijk, Belgium on April 3rd can be seen below. The video was filmed by Spookstad, with audio mixed by Michiel De Maeseneer.
Earthles will headline a series of dates across North America this fall in support of the latest album, Black Heaven. Confirmed dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
September
25 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s Pub
26 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
27 - Portland, OR - Dante's
28 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest
30 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
October
2 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina
6 - Edmonton, AB - Up & Dowtown Music Festival
7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
9 - Victoria, BC - The Copper Owl
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
12 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar
14 - Desert Daze - Desert Daze
(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)