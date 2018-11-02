EARTHLESS – Nuclear Blast Reissues Back Catalogue Digitally

San Diego based rock trio Earthless unleashed their highly-praised studio album Black Heaven (March) as well as their brand new live album From The West (October) this year via Nuclear Blast. To give their fans also a chance to check out the band's older material, Nuclear Blast has released three of their back catalogue albums - From The Ages, Live At Roadburn plus Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky - digitally today. Purchase information: From The Ages, Live At Roadburn, Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky.

From The Ages (2013) tracklisting:

“Violence Of The Red Sea”

“Uluru Rock”

“Equus October”

“From The Ages”

Live At Roadburn (2008) tracklisting:

“Blue / From The Ages”

“Godspeed / Sonic Prayer”

Rhythms From A Cosmic Sky (2007) tracklisting:

“Godspeed (Amplified/Passing/Trajectory/Perception/Cascade)”

“Sonic Prayer”