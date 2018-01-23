EARTHLESS Release Black Heaven Album Video Trailer #3: About The Vocals

San Diego-based trio Earthless return with the full-length album Black Heaven on March 16th via Nuclear Blast. A third album trailer can be seen below:

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Pre-order bundles, with digital releases offering an instant download of "Gifted By The Wind", are available here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"

"End To End"

"Electric Flame"

"Volt Rush"

"Black Heaven"

"Sudden End"

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

(Photo: Ed Dominick)