EARTHLESS Release Official Visualizer For "Black Heaven"

San Diego-based trio Earthless return with the full-length album Black Heaven on March 16th via Nuclear Blast. A visualizer for the album's title track can be found below.

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Pre-order bundles, with digital releases offering an instant download of "Gifted By The Wind", are available here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"

"End To End"

"Electric Flame"

"Volt Rush"

"Black Heaven"

"Sudden End"

"Black Heaven" visualizer:

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

(Photo: Ed Dominick)