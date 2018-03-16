EARTHLESS Release "Volt Rush" Music Video

Earthless have released a video for "Volt Rush", featured on their new full-length album Black Heaven, out now via Nuclear Blast.

The video, which is set in Earthless’ hometown of San Diego, as well as neighbouring Oceanside, was directed by skateboard/visual artist BB Bastidas and features the famed SoCal skateboarder T-Spliff (aka Taylor Smith).

“Stoked to present to you the very first Earthless video, directed by artist BB Bastidas,” said drummer Mario Rubalcaba. We were stoked to work with BB on this as he knows our background as a band and our close roots with skateboarding. His art is amazing and he also has a keen natural eye for film. Having Taylor Smith, aka T-Spliff, in it just makes it even sweeter. He is somewhat of a mythical figure of a skater, an amazing talent but chooses to shred at his own discretion. Those who know, know. This was a blast to be a part of and we hope you enjoy this short high energy rocker that cruises around our hometown of San Diego, and local club, The Casbah.”

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Order here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"

"End To End"

"Electric Flame"

"Volt Rush"

"Black Heaven"

"Sudden End"

"Black Heaven" visualizer:

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

Find the band's live itinerary here.

(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)