EARTHLESS Streaming “Electric Flame” From Upcoming From The West Live Album

San Diego based rock trio Earthless will release From The West on September 28th via Silver Current Records (vinyl and cassette) and October 19th via Nuclear Blast (CD, cassette and digital). From The West was recorded live at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on March 1st, 2018. Today, the band has released the first single in the form of a live rendition of "Electric Flame". Preorder the album in various physical and digital formats at Nuclear Blast and preorder digitally to receive “Electric Flame (live)” instantly.

Commented drummer Mario Rubalcaba:

"Really excited to share this recent recording that includes some of the newer material off Black Heaven (and the CD version also has the only time that we have ever played ‘Acid Crusher’ live). This recording blasts into the skull and chokes the ears dry!"

Tracklisting:

Vinyl

“Black Heaven”

“Electric Flame”

“Gifted By The Wind”

“Uluru Rock”

“Volt Rush”

“Communication Breakdown”

CD

“Black Heaven”

“Electric Flame”

“Gifted By The Wind”

“Uluru Rock”

“Volt Rush”

“Communication Breakdown”

“Acid Crusher”

Digital

“Black Heaven”

“Electric Flame”

“Gifted By The Wind”

“Uluru Rock”

“Volt Rush”

“Communication Breakdown”

“Violence Of The Red Sea”

“Acid Crusher”

"Electric Flame":

Earthless will headline a series of dates across North America this fall in support of the latest album, Black Heaven. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

September

25 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick’s Pub

26 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

27 - Portland, OR - Dante's

28 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest

30 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

October

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Lee's Liquor Lounge

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos Cantina

6 - Edmonton, AB - Up & Dowtown Music Festival

7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

9 - Victoria, BC - The Copper Owl

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

12 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar

14 - Desert Daze - Desert Daze

(Photo - Atiba Jefferson)