EARTHLESS Unveil New Album Details; "Gifted By The Wind" Track Visualizer Streaming

San Diego-based trio Earthless return with the full-length album Black Heaven on March 16th via Nuclear Blast. The band is giving fans an early preview of the six-track, forty-minute album, with a stream of the first track on the album, "Gifted By The Wind". Watch a visualizer below.

“We are proud to drop the first single ‘Gifted By The Wind’ today,” says drummer Mario Rubalcaba. “Something that moves, grooves and wants to shake your brains! We hope you enjoy and of course blast the ‘F’ out of it.”

The song, which kicks off the album, marks a shift for the band, with four of the six songs featuring vocals whereas earlier albums only occasionally had vocals. “It wasn’t a premeditated thing to do a record with vocals,” continues Rubalcaba. “On the older records, Mike [Eginton] was responsible for a lot of the riffs that would start these jams, but on this one Isaiah [Mitchell] really brought his own pizazz and flavor to it. I’d say that’s one of the major differences on this album: It has more of Isaiah’s input. He took a risk bringing these ideas to us, not knowing if we’d like them. But as with everything we’ve done in the past, it felt very organic and natural.”

Black Heaven was recorded at Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree, CA with Dave Catching (Eagles Of Death Metal) handling production. Pre-order bundles, with digital releases offering an instant download of "Gifted By The Wind", are available here.

Black Heaven tracklisting:

"Gifted By The Wind"

"End To End"

"Electric Flame"

"Volt Rush"

"Black Heaven"

"Sudden End"

"Gifted By The Wind" visualizer:

(Photo: Ed Dominick)