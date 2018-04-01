EAST MEETS WEST PROJECT Vocalist MAKI OYAMA Posts Live Acoustic Cover Of SEX MACHINEGUNS Classic "Mikan No Uta" (Video)

Former Megadeth guitarist Jeff Young recently launched his new East Meets West Project featuring Japanese vocalist Maki Oyama. While they work on new material, Oyama has released her live acoustic cover of the Sex Machineguns classic "Mikan No Uta" which can be found below.

Back in February, East Meets West Project posted their long distance cover of One Ok Rock's "Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer". Check it out below.

Young recently checked in with the following update:

"We recorded the full sketch arrangement of the new/first East Meets West Project original song today. Even more than I hoped for... don't ya just love it when a plan Finally falls together? Everyone on the team was cool and things flowed real groovy. Much thanks to all involved!

Studio excerpts coming to Patreon asap. This tune is a barn burner!"

Maki Oyama - Vocals

Jeff Young - Guitar

Jeff Tortora - Drums