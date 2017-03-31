ECHELON Featuring Ex-BOLT THROWER Vocalist DAVE INGRAM Streaming “The Brimstone Aggrandizement” Lyric Video

Death metal supergroup Echelon, featuring Dave Ingram (Hail Of Bullets, ex-Bolt Thrower) on vocals, Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Down Among The Dead Men) on bass, Johan Berglund (Ribspreader, Demiurg) on bass, Kjetil Lynghaug (Johansson & Speckmann, Paganizer) on lead guitar, and Travis Ruvo (Cropsy Maniac, Akatharta) on drums, are streaming the the lyric video for “The Brimstone Aggrandizement”:

The band’s second album, The Brimstone Aggrandizement, was released on December 22nd via Indian record label Transcending Obscurity. The album artwork was specifically commissioned from the artist Propraetor.

New death metal supergroup Echelon carry on where another supergroup Stench Price left, employing the services of Dave Ingram (Hail Of Bullets, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Benediction), Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Demiurg, Putrevore), Johan Berglund (Ribspreader, The Grotesquery), Kjetil Lynghaug (Johansson & Speckmann, Paganizer) and Travis Ruvo (Akatharta, Cropsy Maniac). Expect death metal that is stupendous, old school and fleshed out, emphasizing on crushing British brutality coupled with classic Swedish melodic sensibilities and riffing power. Care has been taken to ensure that the nostalgic value remains foremost, as the music traverses through many winding yet memorable songs, with impeccable compositions by the riff-master Rogga and probably one of Dave Ingram's finest vocal performances of his career. This is a varied, bombastic album that will go down as one of the strongest albums of this era.

"Lex Talionis":

“Plague Of The Altruistic”:

