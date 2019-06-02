ECHOES OF ETERNITY Break 10 Years Of Silence With Third Album; "Smoke And Mirrors" Official Lyric Video Posted

Echoes Of Eternity, who were previously signed to Nuclear Blast, have returned with a new album, Ageless, released in February 2019. Check out the lyric video for the lead single, "Smoke And Mirrors", below.

Ageless tracklist:

"Smoke And Mirrors"

"Ageless"

"The Magician"

"Invocation To Venus"

"To the Sea"

"A Chance To Say Goodbye"

"Voices in a Dream" (Demo)

"Towers of Silence" (Demo)

"The Kingdom Within" (Demo)

Echoes Of Eternity released their debut album, The Forgotten Goddess, via Nuclear Blast in 2007. In 2009 they released As Shadows Burn via Massacre Records in Europe and Nuclear Blast in North America.

For information and updates on Echoes Of Eternity check out their official Facebook page here.