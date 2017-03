ECLIPSE Debut “Hurt” Music Video

Eclipse have released a video for “Hurt”, a track from the band’s fifth studio album, Monumentum, out now. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Monumentum tracklisting:

“Vertigo”

“Never Look Back”

“Killing Me”

“The Downfall Of Eden”

“Hurt”

“Jaded”

“Born To Lead”

“For Better Or For Worse”

“No Way Back”

“Night Comes Crawling”

“Black Rain”

Eclipse lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - lead vocals, guitars

Magnus Henriksson - guitars

Philip Crusner - drums

Magnus Ulfstedt - bass