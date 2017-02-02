ECLIPSE Debut “Never Look Back” Music Video

The fifth studio album from Eclipse, entitled Monumentum, will be released on March 24th. A video for the album track “Never Look Back“ can be found below.

Two years after the successful release of the Armageddonize album around the globe, Eclipse have established themselves as rising stars with audiences in Australia, Japan, America, and Europe (including the 3.5 million viewers who saw Eclipse's debut on Swedish national television at Melodifestivalen 2016).

With the musical development and maturity shown across the board on their last two albums, Bleed And Scream and Armageddonize, the future has become clear: these guys are destined for stardom! And now with their new album, aptly entitled Monumentum, band's amazing abilities are truly on display for the world to hear.

After touring extensively for two years in support of Armageddonize, Eclipse's main songwriters Erik Mårtensson and Magnus Henriksson reconvened in Erik's new studio in the Swedish countryside in late summer 2016 and started writing new songs. The intention was to write and record an album with no compromise on either song quality or musical performance from the band.

Singer, songwriter and producer Erik Martensson says: "With every album, one's way of writing music changes a bit. What you thought was exciting and interesting while writing one album can radically change when you start writing the next. I think we have brought in quite a few new tricks in the writing and recording process while still staying true to our sound. In the end, it all boils down to if it's good or bad songs and I think this is the best album we've done. In my opinion there is not one single weak song on the album and I'm really proud of it!"

Monumentum tracklisting:

“Vertigo”

“Never Look Back”

“Killing Me”

“The Downfall Of Eden”

“Hurt”

“Jaded”

“Born To Lead”

“For Better Or For Worse”

“No Way Back”

“Night Comes Crawling”

“Black Rain”

“Never Look Back” video:

“Vertigo”:

Eclipse lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - lead vocals, guitars

Magnus Henriksson - guitars

Philip Crusner - drums

Magnus Ulfstedt - bass