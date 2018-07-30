ECLIPSE Release Official Video For "Killing Me" (Sellout Version)

Swedish hard rockers Eclipse have released a video for "Killing Me" (Sellout Version), which can be seen below. "Killing Me" is featured  on the band’s fifth studio album, Monumentum, released last year.

Guitarist Magnus Henriksson and vocalist/guitarist Erik Martensson will perform the following acoustic dates in October:

October
5 - Slaughter Club - Paderno Dugnano (MI), Italy
6 - Loft - Trieste, Italy
9 - Clamores - Madrid, Spain
10 - Rock Sound - Barcelona, Spain 



