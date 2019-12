ECLIPSE Share "Delirious" Music Video

Swedish rockers, Eclipse, have released a video for "Delirious", featured on the band's seventh studio album, Paradigm, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below.

The album is available on CD, vinyl, limited edition color vinyl/t-shirt bundles and digitally. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Viva La Victoria"

"Mary Leigh"

"Blood Wants Blood"

"Shelter Me"

"United"

"Delirious"

"When The Winter Ends"

".38 Or .44"

"Never Gonna Be Like You"

"The Masquerade"

"Take Me Home"

"Delirious" video:

"The Masquerade" video:

"Mary Leigh":

"Viva La Victoria” video:

"United":