ECSTATIC VISION – New Album Raw Rock Fury Streaming In Full

Philadelphia's heavy psych quartet Ecstatic Vision has shared a full stream of their 2nd LP Raw Rock Fury before release this Friday via Relapse. Stream the album on Soundcloud.

Additionally, Ecstatic Vision will perform two exclusive concerts with Eyehategod on April 15th and 16th. The band then heads to Europe at the end of the month on April 21st till May 20th.

April 7th will see the worldwide release of Raw Rock Fury via Relapse Records on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-order and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered by Bandcamp at this location.

Raw Rock Fury exhibits the band locking in on primordial, troglodyte Detroit rock grooves, krautian motorik sounds that recall the obscure one-time collaboration between NEU and the MC5, grimy harmonica flourishes that evoke Beefheart at his most savage, and the Hawkwindian, primal world heavy psych their debut expertly showcased. All of this is captured on four songs and 35+ minutes of the dirtiest sounding recordings since Kick Out The Jams. Do you miss the days when rock recordings were dangerous? If so, you must crave Raw Rock Fury.

Raw Rock Fury tracklisting:

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”

“Electric Step”

“Keep it Loose”

“The Twinkling Eye”

“Electric Step”:

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”:

Ecstatic Vision is:

Doug Sabolik

Michael Field Connor

Jordan Crouse

Kevin Nickles

(Photo - Michael Connor)