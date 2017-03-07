ECSTATIC VISION Share New Song “Electric Step”; Audio Streaming

Philadelphia's heavy psych quartet, Ecstatic Vision, have shared the second single from their forthcoming new album, Raw Rock Fury. Hear "Electric Step”, available for streaming below.

April 7th, 2017 will see the worldwide release of Raw Rock Fury via Relapse Records on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-order and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered by Bandcamp at this location.

Raw Rock Fury exhibits the band locking in on primordial, troglodyte Detroit rock grooves, krautian motorik sounds that recall the obscure one-time collaboration between NEU and the MC5, grimy harmonica flourishes that evoke Beefheart at his most savage, and the Hawkwindian, primal world heavy psych their debut expertly showcased. All of this is captured on four songs and 35+ minutes of the dirtiest sounding recordings since Kick Out The Jams. Do you miss the days when rock recordings were dangerous? If so, you must crave Raw Rock Fury.

Raw Rock Fury tracklisting:

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”

“Electric Step”

“Keep it Loose”

“The Twinkling Eye”

“Electric Step”:

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”:

Ecstatic Vision is:

Doug Sabolik

Michael Field Connor

Jordan Crouse

Kevin Nickles

(Photo - Michael Connor)