ECSTATIC VISION To Release For The Masses Album In September

Philadelphia-based heavy psych band, Ecstatic Vision, will release its new album, For The Masses, on September 20 via new label home, Heavy Psych Sounds. Pre-order the album here.

Recorded in Philadelphia at Retro City Studios with Joe Boldizar and mixed/mastered by Tim Green (Earthless, Sebadoh, The Melvins) in Grass Valley, CA, Ecstatic Vision's critically-celebrated, fuzzed-out sound has been sculpted into a Hi-Fi psychedelic wonderland on the new LP.

Tracklisting:

"Sage Wisdom"

"Shut Up And Drive"

"Yuppie Sacrifice"

"Like A Freak"

"For The Masses"

"The Magic Touch"

"Grasping The Void"

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)