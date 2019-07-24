ECSTATIC VISION To Release For The Masses Album In September
July 24, 2019, an hour ago
Philadelphia-based heavy psych band, Ecstatic Vision, will release its new album, For The Masses, on September 20 via new label home, Heavy Psych Sounds. Pre-order the album here.
Recorded in Philadelphia at Retro City Studios with Joe Boldizar and mixed/mastered by Tim Green (Earthless, Sebadoh, The Melvins) in Grass Valley, CA, Ecstatic Vision's critically-celebrated, fuzzed-out sound has been sculpted into a Hi-Fi psychedelic wonderland on the new LP.
Tracklisting:
"Sage Wisdom"
"Shut Up And Drive"
"Yuppie Sacrifice"
"Like A Freak"
"For The Masses"
"The Magic Touch"
"Grasping The Void"
(Photo - Gene Smirnov)