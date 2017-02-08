ECSTATIC VISION To Release Raw Rock Fury Album In April; “You Got It (Or You Don’t)” Track Streaming

Philadelphia's heavy psych quartet, Ecstatic Vision, return with their sophomore album, Raw Rock Fury, the follow-up to 2015’s Sonic Praise. The band’s new song, “You Got It (Or You Don’t)”, is available for streaming below.

Ecstatic Vision commented on the new album: “With Raw Rock Fury, we set out to make an album that would remind listeners of what an unpolished, dangerous rock recording should sound like. This is the opening composition entitled “You Got It (Or You Don’t)”. Prepare for a searing mash-up of the driving rhythms of Sly & The Family Stone mixed with the sounds of Hawkwind playing Funhouse-era Troglodyte Rock.”

April 7th, 2017 will see the worldwide release of Raw Rock Fury via Relapse Records on CD/LP/Digital. Physical pre-order and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered by Bandcamp at this location.

Raw Rock Fury exhibits the band locking in on primordial, troglodyte Detroit rock grooves, krautian motorik sounds that recall the obscure one-time collaboration between NEU and the MC5, grimy harmonica flourishes that evoke Beefheart at his most savage, and the Hawkwindian, primal world heavy psych their debut expertly showcased. All of this is captured on four songs and 35+ minutes of the dirtiest sounding recordings since Kick Out The Jams. Do you miss the days when rock recordings were dangerous? If so, you must crave Raw Rock Fury.

Additionally, Ecstatic Vision has announced brand new European tour dates throughout April and May including an appearance at Desertfest on April 30th. The band will also tour throughout the US with Philadelphia’s Creepoid in March.

Raw Rock Fury tracklisting:

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”

“The Electric Step”

“Keep it Loose”

“The Twinkling Eye”

“You Got It (Or You Don’t)”:

Ecstatic Vision is:

Doug Sabolik

Michael Field Connor

Jordan Crouse

Kevin Nickles