EDDIE KRAMER - Recording Legend To Discuss Recording LED ZEPPELIN, JIMI HENDRIX, THE ROLLING STONES In New New Four-Part Live Interview Series

Gibson the iconic, American-made, leading instrument brand has announced the new four-part, live interview series, "Ask Eddie Kramer, Presented by Gibson”, which will premiere this Thursday, May 7 at 6 PM, CT on Gibson’s Facebook Live, here and on GibsonTV here.

Every Thursday in May, the live series will feature legendary producer and engineer Eddie Kramer who is renowned for his collaborations with the Beatles, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, The Kinks, KISS, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, John Mellencamp, Carlos Santana and many more. “Ask Eddie Kramer” will focus on special topics and highlights throughout Eddie’s storied recording career including Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Woodstock and The Rolling Stones. Schedule below.

Thursday, May 7

Topic: Recording Jimi Hendrix

Moderator: Brian Hardgroove

Thursday, May 14

Topic: Recording Led Zeppelin

Moderator: Brad Tolinski

Thursday, May 21

Topic: Recording Woodstock

Moderator: Brad Tolinski

Thursday, May 28

Topic: Recording the Rolling Stones

Moderator: Bob Merlis