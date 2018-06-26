EDDIE TRUNK's TrunkFest Season 1 To Premier July 1st On AXS TV

Rock expert and TV/radio personality Eddie Trunk hits the road, taking viewers behind the scenes of the sights, sounds, bands, and stunts that make some of the country’s top music festivals so legendary in the all-new AXS TV series TrunkFest - premiering Sunday, July 1st at 9:30 PM, EST.

In the series premiere, Trunk rolls into the one and only Sturgis Motorcycle Rally at Buffalo Chip where he hitches a ride in a fan’s sidecar; sits down for an exclusive interview with Blues Rock superstar George Thorogood; and gets schooled in the ways of motorcycle stunts with daredevil Doug Danger, who takes Eddie behind the scenes of his breathtaking Rattlesnake Jump. Then, on July 8th, Trunk takes a creepy cruise down to New Orleans for the legendary Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. While there, Trunk celebrates Halloween with a harrowing trip through a decrepit haunted house full of clowns and other ghouls; eats a fried Oreo for the first time; learns how to make the Louisiana staple jambalaya; and sits down with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, as well as with rock supergroup Prophets Of Rage featuring Tom Morello and Chuck D.

Other season one highlights include a south of the border concert vacation at Castaway with Southern Ground, featuring Southern Rock favorites Blackberry Smoke, and chart-topping Country mainstays the Zac Brown Band (July 15th); a bourbon-drenched excursion to Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival, featuring a sitdown with Metal masterminds Rob Zombie and John 5 (July 22nd); an escape to California’s coastline for the eclectic KAABOO festival, featuring guests Chad Smith, Dave Mason, and X Ambassadors (July 29th); and a return to the Big Easy for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, featuring Fabulous Thunderbirds frontman Kim Wilson (August 5th).

The season closes out with trips to the scenic Mountain Jam in Hunter, NY (August 12th) that features an interview with George Clinton; and the Country-tinged spectacular Cheyenne Frontier Days where Trunk sits down with the legendary Charlie Daniels (August 19th).

TrunkFest airs every Sunday at 9:30pE/6:30pP, only on AXS TV.