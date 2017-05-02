EDDIE TRUNK Weighs In On MÖTLEY CRÜE Reunion Rumours - "I Think It's Nonsense; There Are A Lot Of Really Lazy Radio People Out There Who Need Something To Say"

Bassist Nikki Sixx (Sixx:A.M.) recently took to social media to shoot down online rumours claiming that Mötley Crüe are working on new music. In response to the article posted at MediaMass, which has since been flagged as false, but was picked up by several radio stations, Sixx states:

“FYI.. A radio station recently posted a bullshit article that is getting picked up by the press because the press only wants "press" SAD... Mötley is not getting back together... I wish the press had more credibility and wouldn't shit on fans feelings... Anything to get someone to click on their website so they can sell advertising... SAD. The press is suppose to report the news not make up gossip or spread it.”

Metal guru and That Metal Show co-host Eddie Trunk weighed in on the rumours during the May 1st installment of his radio show, responding to a listener's question, stating "I think it's nonsense. We are are living in a world where nobody checks accountability on what people say. People can post anything online and unfortunately nobody checks it. There are a lot of really lazy radio people who need something to say when they play a Mötley Crüe song for the ten millionth time, they'll pick it up and spew it out to their audience. Nobody takes the time to check the original source."

Check out Trunk's complete comment below.

Mötley Crüe closed the door or the band’s legendary career in 2015, raking in over $100 million on The Final Tour.