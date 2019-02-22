EDDIE VAN HALEN Introduces 1978 High Tops Commemorating VAN HALEN’s Iconic Debut Album

The Eddie Van Halen store has released a commemorative shoe, the 1978 High Top, honouring the occasion of Eddie’s groundbreaking debut to the world stage with the release of the first Van Halen album, some 40 years ago.

Adding to the growing collection of footwear offered by the EVH™ brand, the 1978 High Tops are a black and white classic high-top sneaker. The outer side features a live photo of Eddie Van Halen playing guitar on the first world tour, and the inner side of the shoe has 1978 prominently displayed in a circular badge. The Eddie Van Halen logo appears on both the tongue of the shoe and on the back sole, and the back panel features his signature white with black striped pattern.

