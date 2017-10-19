EDDIE VAN HALEN Launches New Online Store; Apparel, Guitar Accessories And More

After many years, Eddie Van Halen has an entirely new merchandise store via Killer Merch. This new partnership not only includes new merchandise items, but for the first time EVH’s guitar accessories, as well as licensed products.

The site will continue to grow with additional apparel, art, accessories and everything EVH, making it a true home for Eddie Van Halen fans and guitar aficionados.

The store is now live at eddievanhalenstore.com.