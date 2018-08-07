EDDIE VAN HALEN – New 5150 Chorus Pedal Now Available
August 7, 2018, an hour ago
Get Eddie Van Halen's classic chorus sound suped up for modern rig flexibility. The new EVH 5150 Chorus is based on a legendary unit Eddie used to add texture and dimension to some of his most classic recordings from the early 1980s.
With a simple three-knob setup - Volume, Tone and Intensity - the pedal features Input and Output Level pad switches, mono & stereo outputs and an internal True/Buffered Bypass switch. Combine this groundbreaking chorus pedal with the 5150 Overdrive for a huge sound that's thick and chewy. Order now at the Van Halen Store.
Pedal notes:
-Captures Eddie Van Halen's early ’80s chorus sound
-Legendary chorus circuit suped up for modern rig flexibility
-Input and Output Level switches to optimize signal-to-noise performance and achieve unity throughput gain
-Volume, Tone, & Intensity controls
-Internal True/Buffered Bypass switch
-Mono and Stereo outputs