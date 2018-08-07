EDDIE VAN HALEN – New 5150 Chorus Pedal Now Available

Get Eddie Van Halen's classic chorus sound suped up for modern rig flexibility. The new EVH 5150 Chorus is based on a legendary unit Eddie used to add texture and dimension to some of his most classic recordings from the early 1980s.

With a simple three-knob setup - Volume, Tone and Intensity - the pedal features Input and Output Level pad switches, mono & stereo outputs and an internal True/Buffered Bypass switch. Combine this groundbreaking chorus pedal with the 5150 Overdrive for a huge sound that's thick and chewy. Order now at the Van Halen Store.

Pedal notes:

-Captures Eddie Van Halen's early ’80s chorus sound

-Legendary chorus circuit suped up for modern rig flexibility

-Input and Output Level switches to optimize signal-to-noise performance and achieve unity throughput gain

-Volume, Tone, & Intensity controls

-Internal True/Buffered Bypass switch

-Mono and Stereo outputs